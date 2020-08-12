CURRY COUNTY — On Aug. 11, Curry County Public Health received notification from Curry General Hospital of a confirmed case of COVID-19. This recent case is a non-resident and was identified to be a close, prolonged workplace contact of a positive case that was reported on Aug. 6, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
The person identified as having COVID-19 and his wife are self-isolating and monitoring symptoms at their home outside of Curry County, Ward wrote.
This case has been reported back to their state of residency and will not be reflected in Curry County’s overall active count.
The county’s total reported number of positive cases is still currently 17, with 14 recovered cases, three active cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," stated Ward.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep their citizens safe.
