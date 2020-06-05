NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management reopened several day use sites in Coos County for recreation on Thursday.
The sites were closed due to concerns about spreading the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
According to a BLM press release, the agency is “working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a case-by-case basis.”
The reopened sites include:
• Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area
• Storm Ranch at New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern
• North Spit Boat Ramp
These newly reopened sites join the following recreation areas and activities, which continue to be open to the public:
• Bastendorff Beach
• Blue Ridge Trail System
• North Spit of Coos Bay, including the trail system
• Doerner Fir Trail
• Floras Lake Day Use
• Lost Lake Day Use
• Dispersed camping
The BLM warned that restrooms at these sites may take more time to reopen, and that visitors should be aware that “sanitation services may be limited.” Further, developed campgrounds and the Nature Center at New River Area of Critical Environmental Concern remain closed.
The BLM warns that services may be limited as the agency takes a phased approach to reopening. The agency asks that the public follow local area health orders, practice “Leave No Trace” principles, practice social distancing and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
The BLM release said the agency will continue to monitor all functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and will take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates on operations will continue to be posted on the BLM websites blm.gov/oregon-washington/covid-access-restrictions and blm.gov/office/coos-bay-district-office, as well as social media channels. Updates about BLM operations will be posted on blm.gov.
