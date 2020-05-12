COOS COUNTY — Though parts of regular life are to reopen soon, from retail stores and restaurants, popular summer events are canceled.
Here in Coos County, this includes North Bend's July Jubilee, Coos Bay's Fourth of July in the Park and possibly fireworks over the bay.
“It’s going to be strange and very quiet,” North Bend City Manager Terence O’Connor said of the upcoming summer.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last week that large gatherings, including festivals and sporting events with crowds, are banned from now through September due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
For the City of North Bend, this means skipping its 117th “birthday party,” otherwise known as July Jubilee. The big event would have landed on the second weekend of July, though O’Connor said “the decision was made to cancel (the event) when the governor extended her executive orders so that no large gatherings would be allowed at least until September. That would certainly take care of anything in July.”
The July Jubilee always livened the city with parades, food, live music, car cruises, and the crowds that officials don’t want to see.
“I’m disappointed with the city events being canceled, not just here but in our surrounding communities," said Jessica Engelke, North Bend councilwoman and former July Jubilee princess. “However, I know we have to look out for what is best for all community members and this is the best thing to do.”
Engelke said she is looking forward to the event in 2021 and hopes that for this year citizens celebrate the city’s founding in their own safe way. She encouraged the public to maintain social distancing while taking walks, enjoying the parks, and spending time with family.
“Everything going on in the world is unprecedented,” she said. “We’re encountering things we never thought we’d wonder about. The idea is that we will get through the pandemic over the next few months and hopefully things will right themselves ….”
In Coos Bay, the Fourth of July in the Park celebrations have already been canceled by the City Council in a move that City Manager Rodger Craddock says has never been done before, to his knowledge.
Additionally, he said the council will decide at its next meeting whether or not to also cancel the July 4 fireworks based on Gov. Brown’s announcement last week.
“Trying to figure out how to do (fireworks) differently so we don’t have so many people gather is going to be extremely difficult in downtown,” Craddock said. “The governor’s new information came out late last week, so (city) staff will put together options if there are any.”
Since the park celebrations were canceled, Craddock has heard from the public that some believe the move was “premature.”
“… Coordinating an event takes a lot of time, effort and planning and it was a recommendation from a volunteer group that coordinates it every year that it should be canceled,” he said. “No one likes to have fun events canceled. I understand … But it’s not about not wanting the event. It’s about how do you ensure compliance to the governor’s orders to provide public safety.”
