Oregon passed yet another grim milestone Sunday, reporting a total of 1,500 deaths related to COVID-19.
Three more of those came from Coos County and were reported over the weekend. All three were attributed to the outbreak at Coos Bay's Life Care Center.
An 89-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus Dec. 15 died in her residence Dec. 30. She had some kind of underlying condition, the Oregon Health authority reported
An 82-year-old man who tested positive for the virus Dec. 21 died at his residence Dec. 31. He also had underlying conditions.
A 92-year-old woman with underlying conditions died over the weekend, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
The deaths bring the county’s virus-related death toll to 12, with at half coming from the month-old outbreak at Life Care Center.
Between Thursday and Sunday, the county also reported 42 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 789 since the pandemic began.
Douglas County reported a painful weekend, too. Three new virus-related deaths were reported since Tuesday.
A 61-year-old man with underlying conditions tested positive for the virus Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12, according to OHA.
A 72-year-old man tested positive for the virus Nov. 20 and died over a month later on Dec. 29.
OHA also reported that a 95-year-old woman died Dec. 31, the same day she tested positive for the virus.
Between Thursday and Sunday, Douglas County reported 74 new cases of the virus for a total of 1,439.
Coos and Douglas County were downgraded to the “high risk” level of restriction starting Jan. 1, and new data which could change future restrictions will be released by state officials Tuesday.
Fortunately, Curry County reported no new deaths over the weekend, through it did report 16 new virus cases for a total of 293.
Statewide, just under 4,000 cases were reported over the New Year’s weekend, bring the state’s total to around 117,700.
Around 48,700 people in Oregon have received an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
With over 1,000 people vaccinated — largely hospital staff, health care workers and some nursing home residents — Coos County has the third highest vaccination rate per capita.
Douglas County has vaccinated around 530 people, and Curry County has vaccinated around 186.
Statewide, over 190,500 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to hospitals and pharmacies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In