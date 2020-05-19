MYRTLE POINT — After much deliberation, the Coos County Fair Board announced late Monday night its decision to cancel the 2020 Coos County Fair & Rodeo.
According to a press release from Aaron Leep, the board chairman, the board adopted a number of protocols last night that will allow approved activities on the fairgrounds.
In the press release, the board outlined its restrictions which included keeping its doors closed to the public and not allowing any unapproved vendors or entertainment activities on the fairgrounds.
The World recently reported on ways local organizations and programs such as the Coos County Youth Auction plans to continue on with its livestock auctions. The organizations have begun drafting guidelines for modified shows that follow local and state health guidelines related to COVID-19.
According to the Coos County Youth Auction, its organization will release details in the next coming weeks on how its plans to move forward this summer.
There will be more correspondence and guidance as changes occur, read the statement. The board advised community members interested in updates regarding the 4-H projects to contact the Coos County OSU Extension office at 541-572-5263.
“We want to thank each and every one of you as well as our sponsors that have shown excitement and support over the past years,” said Leep in a statement. “We look forward to rebuilding and growing in the 2021 year to have a great fair again.”
Other popular events around the county have also been canceled due to the novel coronavirus. The 2020 July Jubilee in North Bend, the Gay 90s Festival in Coquille, Music on the Bay in Coos Bay and the Blessing of the Fleet in Charleston are among some of the events which have announced cancellations due to public gathering restrictions and social distancing guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In