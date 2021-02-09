Two Coos Bay residents were arrested, and a 3-year-old child taken into protective custody after a joint operation between multiple law enforcement agencies located a drug lab in a Coos Bay residence Friday.
The lab was found after the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant at 1816 Thomas Avenue on Friday morning. The federal agents were joined by SCINT, Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Coos Bay Police Department, Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Coos County District Attorney’s Office and Coos County Parole and Probation.
The search warrant was issued after an investigation that started when Homeland Security seized a delivery of 20 kilos of a product used to make the psychedelic drug DMT. The package was mailed from Mexico and was addressed to the home in Coos Bay. After investigating the package, agents were able to determine numerous other packages had been delivered to the home on Thomas Avenue.
When officers went to the home Friday, they discovered what they called a “clandestine” lab, which was used to extract DMT. During the search, officers also found a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, suspected LSD, firearms, a large amount of cash and additional precursors for the manufacturing DMT.
Haven Tre McCoy, 25, and Kali Nacona Flowers, 24, were arrested at the scene and charged with criminal child neglect, unlawful possession and delivery and manufacture of a controlled substance. Both McCoy and Flowers listed the Thomas Avenue address as their residence.
A 3-year-old child at the home was removed by the Oregon Department of Human Services/Child Protective Services. The child was evaluated at the hospital for any signs of exposure to the chemicals involved in the drug operation.
Because of the potential danger of the lab, the Oregon State Police Clandestine Lab Team and U.S. Ecology responded and assisted in removing the lab.
Det. Rob Scoville, with the Coos Bay Police Department, reminded residents that illicit narcotics activity can be reported by visiting the SCINT website at www.scint.us and clicking the report a dealer tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In