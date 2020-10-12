CURRY COUNTY — Eleven patients at a senior living facility in Harbor south of Brookings have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Curry County Public Health.
Administrators of Sea View Senior Living Memory Care alerted the CCPH of the cases Saturday afternoon, according to the release. The department verified and confirmed the positive lab results.
None of the patients appear to have COVID-19 symptoms, the release said. The individuals are isolating and monitoring for symptoms, and the public health department is conducting contact tracing for anyone who may have been exposed to the patients, including first responders who may have been at the facility.
A total of 49 Curry County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Saturday. 29 of those have recovered, zero people are hospitalized and no one in the county has died due to the virus.
In total, 18 of the county's 49 cases have been at Sea View Senior Living, the release said.
