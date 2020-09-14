DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Board of Commissioners and agency partners held a drop-in information session Sunday afternoon at Glide High School for residents of certain areas of the Glide and Idleyld Park communities which were impacted by the Archie Creek Fire.
Residents learned that in total, 109 homes have been identified as lost as a result of the fire. The specific locations of the losses are not being released at this time. Thus far, there have been no reports of fatalities or missing persons made to the Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 255 citizens attended the meeting and were able to learn about the status of their homes and meet with emotional support workers and resources such as the Douglas County Assessor's Office, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Glide School District and Douglas Public Health Network. Representatives from Glide Rural Fire District, Douglas County Fire District #2, Douglas Forest Protective Association, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and the Archie Creek Fire Management Team were also in attendance.
Over the last several days, Douglas County Search and Rescue personnel as well as Sheriff's Office deputies have been gathering information regarding residential structure damage and working with Douglas County staff from Public Works to map the damage.
"On behalf of Sheriff Hanlin, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and all Douglas County employees our heartfelt sympathies go out to all those who have been displaced and negatively impacted by this fire," Sgt. Brad O'Dell said. "I am confident those who have lost their homes will find the support of our communities. Douglas County is a great place to live and work and we are known for rallying around each other in times of need."
Those who would like to assist the victims of the fire, donations may be dropped off at the Glide Baptist Church or the through the Red Cross.
