Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Dennis Dater of Bay Area Seniors Computer Club, will co-host Zoom Basics: For Attendees on Tuesday, May 25 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom (virtual meeting software).

In this informal class, attendees will learn how to: control audio (mic and speaker), use video camera, see who is attending, send live messages to other guests, change view (speaker and gallery), record session, respond to host’s questions and ask your own questions. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own questions. We will have a couple experienced Zoomers available for Q&A at end of session.

This free event is open to all and intended for anyone interested in getting the most out of being a Zoom guest. Register by going to https://is.gd/YgsDGK

