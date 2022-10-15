Red-tailed monkeys
Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

The Oregon Zoo welcomed a couple of fluffy new faces to town this week: Red-tailed monkeys Indi and Chichi are making themselves at home in the zoo’s Africa Treetops habitat. Visitors can look for them in the area between rhinos and giraffes. 

Red-tailed monkeys are native to central Africa, especially in lowland forests. They have unique facial patterns, which help them recognize each other in large groups. Their furry white cheeks aren’t just for show — they can store as much food in their cheek pouches as they can in their stomachs. Like many primates, these new arrivals are energetic and playful, according to care staff.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments