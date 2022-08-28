Leopard frog

 Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

More than a hundred northern leopard frogs reared at the Oregon Zoo are hopping back into the wild this month, thanks to a collaborative effort to save one of the last remaining Northwest populations of this endangered species.

The froglets, which hatched from eggs collected by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife earlier this year, spent six months growing big and strong in a protected area at the zoo before being released into the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge earlier this month.

