Kids can show off their costumes and learn about wildlife in a fun and safe setting, during the Oregon Zoo’s annual Howloween festivities, presented by The Oregonian, Oct. 28–31.
A scavenger hunt around the zoo teaches kids about healthy habitats for wildlife. Activities are free with zoo admission, and treat bags are available for an additional fee of $3 per participant. All candy is made by companies that have committed to using deforestation-free palm oil.
To help ensure a safe experience for all, the following measures will be in place during this year’s Howloween:
* Timed ticketing/limited attendance: All guests — including zoo members — must reserve tickets in advance via the zoo website.
* Reduced contact: Instead of collecting candy and toys throughout the zoo, Howloween participants can purchase pre-filled treat bags that are collected at the end of their scavenger hunt. Please remember to select the treat bag add-ons when you make your reservation.
* Masks/face coverings: Make sure your costumes include masks that cover your nose and mouth. Face masks are required for everyone 5 years and older in indoor spaces, outdoor areas where six feet of distance from other people cannot be maintained and in other areas where posted.
To plan your trip, go to oregonzoo.org/visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In