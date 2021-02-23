Recently, Zonta Club President Lindi Quinn was sorting files from the club’s storage unit when she came across a decade’s old newspaper article by The World including a photo of the club’s 2001 recipient of the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship, Ashlee Tucker of Bandon. Tucker, now Ashlee Moehring, is a 1998 graduate of Bandon High School and at the time of the award was a student at Linfield College.
The Jane M. Klausman Scholarship program was established in 1998 to encourage undergraduate women to enter careers and seek leadership positions in business. The program ultimately seeks to influence business decisions that positively affect women by increasing the number of women in executive positions in the field of business management. This program was established from a bequest by Jane M. Klausman, a member of the Zonta Club of Syracuse, New York, and the 1990-1995 Zonta International parliamentarian. The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship is a progressive scholarship, with recipients moving forward to the district level. Not only did Moehring receive the local club JMK Scholarship, but she also went on to receive the Zonta District 8 scholarship of $400. She then became one of a field of 22 district recipients and one of only four women worldwide to receive the Zonta International Scholarship of $4,000. Today, the club scholarship award is $1,500. The District 8 award has increased to $2,000 and the Zonta International scholarship is $8,000.
Upon finding the newspaper clipping, the search was on to find Ashlee. Through Facebook, the two made contact and today Ashlee lives in Tigard and serves as a consultant and principal of Sellwood Consulting LLC. She co-founded the firm in 2012 and sits on Sellwood’s Board of Directors and Investment Committee. She is also the firm’s chief compliance officer.
On a phone interview with Zonta leaders, Ashlee said, “While I loved studying at Linfield, the tuition expenses attending a private school were becoming problematic, causing me to contemplate a school transfer. Receiving the Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Scholarship allowed me to complete my education at Linfield.”
Ashlee Tucker Moehring earned a BS in finance and mathematics from Linfield College in 2002, graduating Magna cum Laude. She also played basketball all four years and is pleased the Linfield Endowment Fund is one of her firms’ clients, allowing her hands-on involvement with her alma mater. Ashlee is the first in her family to graduate college. She has made the most of her education.
Currently the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area is offering a $1,500 JMK Scholarship, as well as six other scholarships totaling $15,000. To apply visit www.zontacoosbayarea.org. Deadline for all applications is March 1.
Available scholarships include two Zonta Club $3,000 Scholarships, one Science Technology Engineering and Math $3,000 Scholarship and two Student Club $1,500 scholarships. The Student Club scholarships are designated for a Z Club member at North Bend High School and a Z Club member at Marshfield High School.
