The Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation has announced that its Little Red Schoolhouse Project will continue for the 2021-22 school year, thanks to a partnership with the Rotary Coos Foundation. The Rotary Coos Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant for the project, which will provide school supplies to Coos County elementary school students K-5, and to students in transitional housing through the Alternative Youth Activities program.
“The Zonta Foundation is most grateful to the Rotary Coos Foundation for this award, which doubles the amount of funding we have available this year for buying supplies,” says Debbie Schade, Zonta project coordinator.
The Zonta Foundation has helped school children with basic supplies as tools for learning since the year 2000, thanks to community support from organizations such as Rotary Coos Foundation. COVID pandemic challenges have recently limited the Zonta Foundation’s ability to raise funds for this and other projects serving women and children in Coos County. Rotary funding will make it possible to provide supplies, from pencils to hot spots, as requested by each school for one more year while the Zonta Foundation addresses future possibilities for the Little Red Schoolhouse Project and other Zonta club projects.
For more information about the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area or to donate to the Little Red School House Project visit our website at www.zontacoosbayarea.org
