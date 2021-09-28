The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area is pleased to distribute funds once again for school supplies to Coos County schools. The Little Red School House project started in 1998 in response to the needs expressed by area schools to provide basic school supplies to low-income students. The program has changed over the years adapting to the needs of the six school districts in Coos County served by the project.
Fundraising was hampered this year by COVID-19. Thanks to a partnership with Rotary, the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation received a generous award of $5,000 from the Coos Rotary Foundation. This award doubled the club’s funds and allowed Zonta to distribute $11,270 to 14 Coos County schools. The funds when all distributed will reach approximately 4,000 elementary and primary grade students as well as students at the Alternative Youth Activities Center and the ARK Project of Coos County. Scott Cooper executive director of AYA said, “We at AYA are always grateful to Zonta, who manages to fill supply gaps in our non-profit school to aid our students at risk.”
For information about Zonta Club membership or to donate to the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation, visit www.zontacoosbayarea.org. Currently club meetings are held over Zoom. Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
