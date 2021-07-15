The annual Zonta Club yard sale will take place Saturday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1848 Thomas Ave, Coos Bay, at the CASA Office across from Community Action. The fundraiser offers quality merchandise priced to sell: Furniture, housewares, dishes, tools, electronics and more.
This year as in years past, proceeds will fund our many programs that support women and girls. In addition to our other projects, this year the Zonta Club is offering a one-week day camp for girls ages 8-12, called Girls Rock (it) Tools and Trade. The camp will run August 16-20. Information can be found on the club’s Facebook page.
The mission of Zonta International is to improve the legal, economic, health, educational and professional status of women world-wide through service and advocacy. Zonta clubs are in 63 countries throughout the world. For more information about the local Zonta Club or GRiTT, visit www.zontacoosbayarea.org or find them on Facebook.
