COOS BAY — Nominations are open for the 2019 Zonta Celebrity of the Year to be honored at the 21st annual Zonta Celebrity Dinner and Auction - “Zonta’s Greatest Show: 100 Years of Empowering Women” - on March 16, at The Mill-Casino and Hotel.
The Zonta celebrity can be a family, a couple or an individual. The nominee must be a resident of Coos County. They will be selected for their contributions to Coos County and beyond. Additional criteria includes:
- Made significant and enduring contributions to their field, whether professional or volunteer.
- Made improvements to the cultural, economic, political or social status of the Coos County community or the state of Oregon.
- Elevated and improved the status of women and/or girls.
- Helped open doors for women, girls and the general society.
- Are inspirational role models.
Nomination forms and a list of previous Zonta Celebrities are available at zontacoosbay.org. Submission deadline is Dec. 21.
The Zonta Celebrity Dinner and Auction is the club’s largest fundraiser complete with dinner, live and silent auction followed by dancing with DJ Daryl Elkin’s. This fundraiser supports local and international scholarships for women, grants to local non-profits, the Little Red School House School supply program as well as Zonta International service projects.
For more information, contact Genelle Hanken 541-297-4042.