The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area is pleased to announce applications are open for the second Patty J Barton Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship potentially totals $20,000, paid directly to the student’s accredited school of choice. The total award amount will be divided and paid over several qualifying terms of study until fully expended. Application due date is May 15 with the scholarship awarded July 1. Applications are available now on the club’s website www.zontacoosbayarea.org.
Patty Barton was a long-time member of the Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area. When she passed in 2018 after her courageous battle with cancer, a scholarship fund was established in her name.
Widowed at 28, Patty was left alone to raise her two daughters. She worked hard to give them a good life, overcoming many challenges. Preference for this scholarship is given to Coos County applicants who demonstrate focus and determination in facing significant life challenges from which they are rebuilding. Financial need is also considered. Patty had a passion for providing educational opportunities to women who faced challenges as she once did as a single parent.
With the support of her husband Jon Barton, Zonta can offer the Patty J. Barton Memorial Scholarship for a second time. The scholarship fund is administered by the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation. Funds are currently raised from designated contributions and through the club’s fundraising efforts. The first scholarship of $20,000 was awarded in 2020 to Nikki Wright of Coos Bay.
For information about Zonta or to donate visit www.zontacoosbayarea.org.
