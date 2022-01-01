The Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation is pleased to announce $15,000 in available scholarship funding for 2022.
Available scholarships include two Zonta Club $3,000 Scholarships, one Science Technology Engineering and Math STEM $3,000 Scholarship, a Southwestern Oregon Community College tuition waiver with approximate value of $1,500 and two Student Club $1,500 scholarships. The Student Club scholarships are designated for a Z Club member at North Bend High School and a Z Club member at Marshfield High School.
Zonta International Scholarships available include the Jane M Klausman Women in Business Scholarship and Young Women in Public Affairs Award valued at $1,500 each. The ZI scholarships are progressive scholarship/award opportunities with the local awardee being referred onto the Zonta District level to be considered for additional funding. Deadline for all scholarships/award is March 1, 2022.Scholarship information is available at www.zontacoosbayarea.org.
Funds raised for the 2022 scholarships occurred through the club’s on-line raffle, a letter writing campaign and various small fundraisers. Donations to the Zonta Scholarship Fund are always welcome and are tax deductible. Checks can be mailed to the Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation, P.O. Box 245, North Bend, OR 97459 or donations can be made on the club website www.zontacoosbayarea.org.
The mission of Zonta International is to improve the legal, economic, health, educational, and professional status of women world-wide through service and advocacy. Zonta International was founded in 1919, the local club was chartered in 1953. For information about Zonta membership or to donate to the scholarship fund visit www.zontacoosbayarea.org.
