Zonta Club announces 2023 scholarship winners
Contributed photos

Receiving a $3,000 Science Technology Engineering and Math STEM Scholarship is Danielle McCain of Bandon. McCain will attend Western Washington University to study biology. Avery Pex of North Bend also received a $3,000 STEM Scholarship as well as a $3,000 Club Scholarship. She will be entering Oregon State University this fall to study biology (pre-vet.)

Alison Kirby of North Bend received a $3,000 Zonta Club Scholarship and the $1,500 North Bend High School Z Club Scholarship. Z Clubs are student clubs of Zonta.  Kirby plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in Neuroscience. Victoria Cox will receive the $1,500 Z Club Scholarship from the Marshfield High School Z Club.

