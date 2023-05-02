Zonta Club announces 2023 scholarship winners

Receiving a $3,000 Science Technology Engineering and Math STEM Scholarship is Danielle McCain of Bandon. McCain will attend Western Washington University to study biology. Avery Pex of North Bend also received a $3,000 STEM Scholarship as well as a $3,000 Club Scholarship. She will be entering Oregon State University this fall to study biology (pre-vet.)
Alison Kirby of North Bend received a $3,000 Zonta Club Scholarship and the $1,500 North Bend High School Z Club Scholarship. Z Clubs are student clubs of Zonta. Kirby plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh and major in Neuroscience. Victoria Cox will receive the $1,500 Z Club Scholarship from the Marshfield High School Z Club.
She plans to enter the University of Oregon in the fall to study art and music. Both Kirby and Cox were selected for their student leadership and activity while involved in a Z-Club at their high school.
The $1,500 Young Women in Public Affairs Award goes to North Bend High School senior Brynne Hathorn. This is a progressive award with Hathorn moving forward to compete for a $5,000 YWPA award at the District 8 level of Zonta International. The YWPA Award is for young women who demonstrate both leadership skills and a commitment to public service and civic causes. In Hathorn’s case she is a current intern at the SAFE Project assisting women and children dealing with domestic and sexual violence, she also volunteers at Boom Dance Studio at Pony Village Mall. Hathorn will enter Western Oregon University this fall to major in psychology. Her goal is to become a pediatric mental health therapist.
SAFE Project Director Rachael Espy states, “Ms. Hathorn has completed her certification to become a victims advocate as well as completed Certification of Advocacy through the Oregon Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence. Brynne has an extraordinary work ethic, is extremely punctual, she is great at taking direction and she is always ready for whatever project we give her.”
All recipients will be honored at a upcoming Zonta club meeting to be held at the Seven Devils Waterfront Ale House May 22. Zonta Coos Bay Area members are proud to support the educational goals of our scholarship recipients.
