The Coos Bay Area Zonta Service Foundation is proud to announce that the fourth Patty J. Barton Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Courtney Jeffs of North Bend. This is a $20,000 renewable award to be issued over qualifying terms as the requirements of performance are met.   

Patty J. Barton was a long time Zonta member with a passion for women choosing to face their life's challenges by improving their status through education. Courtney Jeffs is doing just that, studying for a business degree at Portland State University, with a major in advertising management. Patty's husband, Jon Barton, began the scholarship fund from donations received after Patty’s death in 2018. Through club fundraising efforts, we have been able to grow and now use the funds to honor Patty with this award which will support Courtney with her education.

