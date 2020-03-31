COOS BAY — The Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area has extended the deadline to apply for their 10 scholarships totaling over $26,000 to May 1, 2020. Application, scholarship descriptions and criteria are available on the club’s Facebook page and website www.zontacoosbay.org.
Scholarships are eligible to cover tuition, fees, books, supplies, and if applicable, dormitory housing.
New this year are two scholarships: The Youth Engagement Scholarship, a two-year scholarship worth $5,000. As well as the Patty Barton Memorial Scholarship: A separate scholarship award potentially totaling $20,000 paid directly to the student’s accredited school of choice. Total amount will be divided over number of qualifying terms. Application due date for The Patty Barton scholarship is June 1, 2020. Application available on our club Facebook page and website.
For more information about the scholarships or membership in Zonta, contact Lani Schreiber, scholarship chair at 971-227-4948.
Zonta International is a global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
