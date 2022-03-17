Ziply Fiber announced recently that its high-speed, 100-percent fiber-optic network is now ready for service in Lakeside, enabling its popular “Gig-speed,” or Gigabit fiber internet, and fiber-based phone services to more than 800 residences and businesses throughout the city and with more on the way.
In total, more than 1,600 addresses will have access to Ziply Fiber’s network when network construction is complete. Ziply Fiber is bridging the digital divide that exists between large metro areas and many suburbs and rural communities.
“Lakeside is such a beautiful community, it’s easy to see why people choose to call it home, and that’s exactly why we’re excited to enable the homes and businesses here to finally have the kind of fast, reliable connectivity they deserve,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “We’ve always believed that you don’t need to live in a big city to have great internet and today’s launch of our fiber-optic service brings us another step closer in our mission of building the fastest, most advanced internet network available in the Northwest.”
With no data caps and no annual contracts for residential users, Ziply Fiber’s service launch comes at a time when more and more families and businesses are looking for fast and reliable internet to support the online needs of daily life in today’s world.
New and existing customers who wish to check their address for fiber availability, or who would like to sign-up to be alerted when fiber internet is available at their home or business, can register at https://ziplyfiber.com/Lakeside. When fiber is shown as available at their address, Ziply’s existing DSL customers can upgrade by calling 1-866-699-4759.
The work in Lakeside is part of Ziply Fiber’s commitment to invest more than $500 million over the next two to three years to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access. The company has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and has plans to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of additional projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint.
