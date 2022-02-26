Sheriff Craig Zanni announced Tuesday that he is not going to seek re-election as Coos County sheriff.
Zane, who has served three terms as sheriff and has worked with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for 46 years, said it is time to retire from public service.
“It has been my greatest honor to work and serve the citizens of Coos County these past 46 years,” Zanni said. “I am truly grateful for the support and kindness shown to myself and the members of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and staff during that time.”
Before serving as sheriff for the last 12 years, Zanni spent decades in the sheriff’s office. Most of his career was in the Major Crimes Team. He served as a search and rescue diver for 15 years and was on the county SWAT team for 25 years. Over the last few years, Zanni has been in the news regularly due to COVID and staffing issues that forced the jail to use only a portion of the beds available.
Zanni was first elected as sheriff in 2010 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. Four years ago, he won with 67 percent of the vote.
Two candidates have announced they are seeking the seat. Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio and Mike Kinnaird will both be on the ballot in the race to be the next sheriff. If no other candidates announce, the top vote getter in May will win.
Zanni said after decades of serving the people of Coos County, he is grateful to the support he and the department have received.
“Many opportunities were provided to me so that I would end up working most every position within the sheriff’s office,” Zanni said. “I am now in my 46th year here with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and counting my time in the law enforcement in California am approaching my 51st year of law enforcement. As such, after much prayer and input from family, I will not be seeking reelection to continue as your sheriff.”
Zanni will serve out his current term, which runs through the end of 2022 before beginning his retirement.
