Paying attention. Asking for help. Project development. Communication with co-workers and supervisors. These are a few of the skills Youth Rising’s YouthForce participants - students with disabilities - said they gained as interns.
Youth Rising is launching its YouthForce summer workforce development program June 1, 2023. Youth Rising has been committed to the YouthForce Summer Internship Program since 2019. As a community-based organization, Youth Rising seeks to empower all youth and young adults to reach their full potential.
The YouthForce summer workforce development program provides paid internships in more than 30 career interest fields like construction, cosmetology, journalism, and documentary filmmaking.
The YouthForce program enables individuals with I/DD, IEP’s, and 504 Plans to learn work skills, social interaction skills, and introduce them to the workforce. Participants receive one-on-one and small workgroup opportunities to share their experiences and gain new skills and friends.
Starting June 1, students ages 15-21 in Coos, Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, and Malheur counties will begin paid internships with local businesses, build skills with peer advocates and workforce development specialists, and explore career pathways.
Students began enrollment in February with support from schools and the Youth Rising YouthForce team. This year, YouthForce will serve a record number of youth and young adults with 233 enrolled.
The program, with a staff of eight, in collaboration with schools and businesses, support youth throughout the summer to develop work experience, cultivate their resume, and enhance social skills. Orientations begin May 15, 2023, and youth begin paid work experience June 1, 2023.
