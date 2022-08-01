Taylor Pennington, a 19-year-old committed to Oregon Youth Authority (OYA) custody, ran away from Camp Florence Youth Transitional Facility in Florence at about 4:30 p.m. on July 29, 2022.
OYA staff immediately conducted a search for Pennington but were unable to bring him back into custody. A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement were notified.
Pennington had been committed to OYA custody in October 2020 out of Coos County. Anyone who sees Pennington should call 911.
“We want to make sure that Taylor is safe,” said Jenny Smith, an OYA spokesperson. “If you know anything about his whereabouts, please report it.”
Camp Florence is one of four step-down transitional facilities at OYA designed to prepare youth for their return to the community. Transitional facilities have lower security than youth correctional facilities and are reserved for youth who have made significant progress in their treatment and reformation plans.
