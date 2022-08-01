Taylor Pennington

Taylor Pennington, a 19-year-old committed to Oregon Youth Authority (OYA) custody, ran away from Camp Florence Youth Transitional Facility in Florence at about 4:30 p.m. on July 29, 2022.

OYA staff immediately conducted a search for Pennington but were unable to bring him back into custody. A warrant has been issued, and law enforcement were notified.

