Southwestern Oregon Community College athletics is bringing back Hoop Group basketball camp for kindergarten through 8th grade students this fall 2022. Hoop Group is taught by current 2022-23 men’s and women’s coaches and players and designed to prepare local youth for the upcoming basketball season.
The one-day camps take place on select Sundays in October and November from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in Prosper Hall on Southwestern’s Coos Campus (1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay).
