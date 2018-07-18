COOS BAY — Marshfield High School student Cameron Langley is organizing another protest.
On Saturday, July 21, at noon, on the Coos Bay Boardwalk, Langley invites the public to join him in marching in behalf of the planet and against Jordan Cove.
"It is in coordination with the nationally held Youth Climate March, which is centered on putting the environment over economy and “getting politicians and corporations” to listen, Langley said.
“If we destroy this place, there isn’t a spaceship to take us somewhere else,” he said.
Saturday’s march is moving from the boardwalk through downtown, then ending at the front steps to Coos Bay’s City Hall. He hopes local politicians will join in on the march, or at least meet them at city hall.
“I’m hoping to get attention from local politicians, especially because of the Jordan Cove pipeline,” he said. “I haven’t been publically in opposition of that, but starting on Saturday I am because I believe it can be harmful to the Bay Area.”
He has also reached out to invite Representative Caddy McKeown, as well as the district director for Congressman Peter DeFazio. He has not heard back from either.
When asked why he is working so hard putting on protests that span various hot topic issues, he said it’s because his passion is in activism.
“I can’t be a politician yet, I can’t be in office yet, and if I could I wouldn’t because I’m not prepared for that yet, but I am prepared to be an activist, which is something anyone can do at any age,” he said.