An after-school program in Bandon has grown into something much more valuable for the community,
The Bandon Community Youth Center, which has served as the primary after-school program in the city for years, expanded its full summer recreation program this year. The result was dozens of children learning valuable skills and having fun throughout the summer.
During the eight-week program, between 35 and 45 children attended each day. Every morning started with a bus ride t the Coquille pool, where children received swimming lessons. After returning to Bandon, there were a variety of fun things to do.
"The Bandon Community Youth Center is the only ofter-school program we have in Bandon," said Melinda Torres, who joined the board of directors. "A lot of parents depend on us to open our doors. (Over the summer) we had presenters come in once a week and on Fridays, we did a field trip somewhere."
One of the highlights was working with Bandon Dunes to offer golf lessons to the children.
"Some of them had never played golf before," Torres said. "They need to do it."
The summer program was run by nine employees, five of whom were high-school students. Torres said the youth center partnered with Alternative Youth Activities, and AYA paid some of the payroll.
Over the summer, those who attended heard from the Coos County OSU Extension Office, the Bandon Library, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Bandon Police, Bandon Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.
And then there was the fun part.
"One day we went to the Coquille Community building and we did roller skating," Torres said. "Some of them have never roller skated in their life. We had a lot of opportunities that kids had never experienced."
All in all, Torres said, it was a fun summer with opportunities to learn, explore and recreate.
"It was just a really fun experience for the kids," she said. "We even had some kids come from Coos Bay. This has always been near and dear to my heart. I grew up in Bandon, and I volunteered there in high school. We try to create life-long learners and expose kids to different things.
"The kids went bowling and we rented out the movie theater. We also partnered with the Bandon School District, and they gave us a really good deal on buses."
Torres said the Bandon Community Youth Center recently hired a new program coordinator Jodi Bulaich, who has strong experience in after-school programming as well as STEM.
The Bandon Community Youth Center is mostly grant funded, although the city of Bandon does help fund the center. Over the summer, a K-12 summer grant helped the center offer scholarships to students who would not pay
With the summer program over, the center is now preparing for the start of school, when the youth center will again open its doors to children in Bandon.
