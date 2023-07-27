Terry Cox was on journey to become healthier when he decided he wanted to create healthy snacking options for his dogs too.
He created a product that his dogs loved and decided to share it with the rest of the community.
“I wanted to have a healthy alternative for my dogs. It turned into something that other people's dogs liked too and it’s become a little niche for me,” Cox said.
This is his third year offering Yappy Hour Dog treats at the Wednesday farmer’s market in Coos Bay. The local small-business owner also recently had a grand opening for his new kiosk inside the Pony Village Mall.
The pursuit to create Yappy Hour dog treats was an unexpected one.
Cox had been in marketing for 40 years when an accident forced him into early retirement. But the retirement allowed him to do so something he had been wanting to do for a while – which was to adopt a couple of shelter dogs.
When Cox looked at the ingredients on store bought dog treats, he wasn’t impressed with what he saw. He began making homemade treats for his pups using natural and healthy ingredients like peanut butter, pumpkin, coconut flour and rice flour.
“Everything has natural preservatives. They're dairy free and there’s nothing that's going irritate any stomachs or be bad for them in the long run,” Cox said.
He now has six flavors of dog treats, five flavors of chews and two cat treats. His peanut butter treats are the top seller. He even offers a treats that you can shake over the top of food and a package of sampler treats he named the “Barkuterie box.”
His treats became so popular with locals that he decided to add a location in addition to his farmer’s market booth. Cox vision for the treat kiosk inside the mall is for humans and dogs to enjoy socializing with one-another.
“I want to create an atmosphere where friendly dogs can come and be with other friendly dogs – and for people who like to be together with friendly dogs,” he said.
Cox said he and his wife moved to Coos County six years ago. They like taking their dogs to play outdoors and they like to participate in community activities. Cox recently joined the chamber of commerce and is part of the Coos Bay Downtown Association.
“This is where we want to spend our time. We love this community and want to be a part of it,” Cox said.
The Yappy Hour kiosk is located near the north entrance of the Pony Village mall. It is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Yappy Hour treats are also available seasonally at the Wednesday Farmer’s Market on Central Avenue in Coos Bay, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information about Yappy Hour products can be found at getyappy.com.
