For over 30 years the Yachats Lions Club has held an annual Crab Feed event in Yachats, Oregon. The annual trek to Yachats to eat Dungeness crab is a tradition for families and groups from across Oregon, Washington and beyond.
This years’ Crab Feed will be like it was in the past before COVID. It will not be an “all-you-can-eat” event, rather we will be serving crab meals with the option to buy extra crabs. The meal will consist of one whole local Dungeness crab, coleslaw, baked bean and homemade bread. We will have three seatings this year; one at the Lions Hall at 4:00pm and the Yachats Commons at 12:30 pm and 4:00pm. The 4:00 pm seating at the Commons will be for groups of 6 or more with reserved tables.
The $45 per person meal tickets are available for sale online at https://yachatslionsclub.org/ You can select the seating and order as many meals as you like. You will also have the option of adding up to two extra crabs per meal purchase. You can Email for more information at lionscrabfeed2023@gmail.com.
Kevin Yorks, coordinator of the popular Crab Feed, says “We are very pleased to be offering the in-person event as we have done for so many years. We get great support from the community and local businesses in Yachats, Waldport and Newport. South Beach Fish Market cooks and cleans the best tasting local crab you have ever eaten. Our building capacities have been reduced therefore we have added an additional seating at the Lions Hall at 12:30 pm”.
All proceeds from the annual Crab Feed fundraiser and our Yachats Lions Thrift Store makes giving back to our community possible. We support Lions community service projects including scholarships to graduating seniors, food pantries, school programs, Yachats Youth and Family Services, South Lincoln Resources, Yachats Fire Department, eyeglasses and exams for children and adults. With the motto “WE SERVE,” Yachats Lions Club is celebrating 73 years of service to Yachats and South Lincoln County.
Lions Club International is the world’s largest service club organization with a network of 1.3 million men and women in more than 200 countries and geographical locations. We serve where we live, as well as globally, and we have fun doing it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In