Crab_Feed_Postcard

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

For over 30 years the Yachats Lions Club has held an annual Crab Feed event in Yachats, Oregon.  The annual trek to Yachats to eat Dungeness crab is a tradition for families and groups from across Oregon, Washington and beyond. 

This years’ Crab Feed will be like it was in the past before COVID.  It will not be an “all-you-can-eat” event, rather we will be serving crab meals with the option to buy extra crabs.  The meal will consist of one whole local Dungeness crab, coleslaw, baked bean and homemade bread.  We will have three seatings this year; one at the Lions Hall at 4:00pm and the Yachats Commons at 12:30 pm and 4:00pm.  The 4:00 pm seating at the Commons will be for groups of 6 or more with reserved tables.  



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments