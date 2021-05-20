U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and U.S. Representative Peter Welch, D-Vt., on Thursday introduced the Local School Foods Expansion Act, legislation to improve child nutrition by expanding access to locally-grown, unprocessed fruits and vegetables for school meal programs.
“Students deserve every resource to ensure their academic success, and their physical well-being is a key piece to the puzzle. Every child should have access to healthy, fresh meals, no matter their zip-code or their family’s income,” Wyden said.
“I will keep pushing to expand innovative child nutrition programs, like the one I helped create in the 2014 Farm Bill, with the goal of reaching every student.”
“Farm-to-school programs effectively support our family farmers, reduce energy use, help maintain open land, and provide healthy food and educational opportunities for our students,” said Welch. “This commonsense legislation will expand access to locally-grown, fresh fruits and vegetables to even more schools and communities.”
The Local School Foods Expansion Act directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a program for at least 14 participating states and school food authorities to purchase locally-grown, fresh fruits and vegetables with existing National School Lunch Program funds.
The legislation expands a successful pilot program Wyden and Welch included in the 2014 Farm Bill that was shown to help schools buy and serve a wider variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to students.
Fatima Jawaid, Policy Advocate, Hunger-Free Oregon: “Hunger-Free Oregon has heard from families about the positive impacts a nutritious school meal can have for kids across Oregon. We support making sure that kids can access meals made with locally grown and produced fruits and vegetables, by passing the Local School Foods Expansion Act and ensuring funding for Oregon’s Farm to School Network.”
