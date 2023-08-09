U.S. Senator Ron Wyden visited Coos Bay last week to share one important message - he is absolutely determined to get a shipping terminal in the Port of Coos Bay.
Wyden traveled to Coos Bay on Friday, leaving Washington D.C. at 3:30 in the morning because he wanted to get a close-up look at the location for the proposed shipping terminal.
“I want to know exactly what is going to go where,” Wyden said while touring the site. “I’ve been out here a few times, and I’ve never seen it.”
During the tour, Wyden met with John Burns, the CEO of the Port of Coos Bay, and around a dozen other community leaders. In addition to showing the location, the group shared their thoughts on the proposed shipping terminal.
“This has always been such a good fit,” Wyden said. “It saves money and gives us a leg up on Asia.”
Burns told Wyden a new state law that Gov. Tina Kotek was expected to sign would help in the progress. The law would give the port the opportunity to begin the process of getting permits for the planned terminal.
“We will still have to go through all the regulatory hoops,” Burns said. “But what it does, it says the door is not barred.”
Wyden said just getting to the meeting was an accomplishment. He was on the Senate floor until 10 p.m. Thursday and had to fly out at 3:30 a.m. But he was determined to make it to Coos Bay.
“I’m here for one reason,” Wyden said. “This is a full-court press to get this done.”
Mike Dunning, the chief port operations officer, explained the work that needed to be done before any construction can begin. Dunning said the port would be deepened from the head of the port to mile 8.3, which is just past Roseburg Forest Products. The work will widen the port from 350 to 450 feet and deepen it from 37 feet to 45 feet.
“As you turn your head side to side, you can see what this is all about,”Wyden said. “We can have a bright economic future that’s as bright as this day.”
Burns said once up and running, a finished shipping terminal will create around 7,000 jobs both on the site and around it. That, Dr. Patty Scott, president of Southwestern Oregon Community College, said would be a game changer for the community.
“The students really need to see a pathway to a career other that healthcare and education,” Scott said. “This will do that.”
Burns said the jobs will run from Coos Bay along the coast to Eugene.
“You’ll have a while bunch of jobs associated with the actual rail line,” he said. “There will be businesses located along the rail line.”
In addition to the economic boost, County Commissioner Bob Main told Wyden the shipping terminal will change things for local government, as well.
“For the county, not only is it all about the jobs, it’s the tax base that’s coming in,” Main said. “We are on the verge of not having a county, and this will mean everything.”
Rick Osborn, the past president of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, said the terminal could also change the future of Coos County.
“This is a place where we lose all our kids,” he said. “I’m pretty excited to be able to see my friends come back.”
Wyden said he is confident the terminal project is in great shape to get a mega grant to help pay for the needed improvements.
“I’ve talked to the president about this multiple times,” Wyden said. “Not only is that a fit for this community, I feel good about it. It’s good for the entire west coast. I want to get this done before this Congress wraps up. We cannot wait any longer.”
More than $100 million has been spent to upgrade the Coos Bay Rail Line, a key step in making the terminal possible.
Brian Clem, a former state representative and an investor into the project with NorthPoint Development, which has signed on to build the terminal, said there is excitement around the globe about the proposal.
He said he has already met multiple times with one of the biggest shippers in Korea.
“There are multiple shippers who want to invest here,” Clem said. “They don’t just want to ship, they want to buy in.”
After touring the site, Wyden said he is more eager to get back to work and to get the mega grant for Coos Bay.
“My closing address is just thank you, thank you,” Wyden said. “I know the South Coast, especially Coos Bay, North Bend, has taken a lot of hits over they years. You guys are doing such a phenomenal job.”
