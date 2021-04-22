Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senator Michael F. Bennet, D-Colo., today unveiled their proposal to overhaul the nation’s unemployment insurance system.
“Our unemployment insurance system is broken, and it’s been broken for decades. As we’ve seen the last year, it’s much harder for the unemployment system to work in a crisis when it’s been neglected and sabotaged. We can’t fail again to fix it in the wake of the second major economic crisis in 10 years,” Wyden said. “A 21st century economy demands a 21st century safety net that supports workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own. Our proposal would help ensure benefits cover the basics, minimize the glaring disparities between state programs and create a permanent benefit for self-employed workers."
Importantly, it would also prevent another race to the bottom where state after state cuts its program to the bone. If we don’t fix unemployment insurance now, the system will be even more broken when the inevitable next recession hits.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it overwhelmingly clear that our nation’s unemployment insurance system is inadequate and unreliable for workers when they lose a job,” Bennet said. “Unemployment programs are critical to helping workers stay afloat during difficult times — but too many workers still struggle to access their benefits in our patchwork of outdated state systems. And too many receive no protection at all when they lose a job — including many low-wage workers, workers of color, returning caregivers, and self-employed workers. This proposal will protect workers by strengthening and expanding benefits, modernize UI infrastructure with needed technology investments, and prepare us for the future by tying benefits to economic conditions.”
The senators’ discussion draft has four goals: Raise base jobless benefits so they cover the basics, minimize disparities between states’ unemployment insurance programs, create a permanent benefit for self-employed workers and tie extended weeks of benefits to economic conditions on the ground. Legislation previously introduced by the senators would improve administration and technology.
The proposal would update the federal-state Extended Benefits program by tying it to economic conditions on the ground. Additional weeks of benefits would be added when the unemployment rate rises.
