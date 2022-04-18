U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden traveled to Coos County on Saturday to host his 1,008th town hall. During the virtual session, Wyden took questions on issues related to fishing, offshore wind farms, supporting community colleges and much more.
The senior senator from Oregon hosted the meeting from North Bend City Hall and said he, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Congressman Peter DeFazio have been working hard to support Coos County in Washington, D.C.
"Here are a few of our major wins here recently," Wyden said. "Sen. Merkley and I teamed up on a number of the big issues. We were able to secure $32 million to repair the deteriorating north jetty at the Port of Coos Bay. That makes it safer around the bar."
Wyden said the federal government recently approved $1.34 million for North Bend sewer and water infrastructure upgrades and $1 million for Oregon Health Sciences University to establish virtual intensive care units at Bay Area Hospital.
"We here had further investment success to upgrade the Coos County emergency radio system. We also spent a lot of time working through the opportunity for an ocean terminal. I had a very good conversation with Secretary Pete, as he likes to be called, a few weeks ago. There a lot of issues to work through. This is all about transparency and accountability and having those conversations can be something that gets people behind something I think has a lot of potential."
During questioning, a fisheries and aquatic scientist from Coos Bay emphasized the importance of the estuary and its impact on the community and fishing. She said she was concerned changes to the port to allow and container facility could impact the estuary.
"I want everybody to hear at my 1008th town meeting that I am making a public comment right now to work with you and the fishing families on these issues," Wyden said. "I think you know I have worked closely with fishing families over the years. What I'd like to do is make it clear right now that Molly McCarthy, who has grown up in this area, if you will give Nathan a phone number, Molly will be glad to start Monday talking to you so we can get to work on it."
Wyden said his goal when working for a shipping terminal will be to bring people to the table to work issues out.
"My kind of approach is not particularly glamorous, but its hands on. I call it the Oregon way," he said. "We have serious issues. Fishing families deserve a fair shake no matter what is done economically."
Nick Edwards, a commercial fisherman from Coos Bay, told Wyden he was concerned plans to bring offshore wind farms to the region could impact his business. He said the federal plans differ from the state plans, which he supports.
"I'm very interested in continuing these discussions," Wyden said. "My understanding is that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is going to be having public process calls. We will obviously monitor all of those. Any time you're talking abut making big investments in infrastructure it's going to have ramifications for a long time. So we want to get this right."
Edwards said he appreciated the answer and the work the senator and others have done to support Coos Bay.
"I also wanted to say thank you to you, Sen. Merkley and Congressman DeFazio for the North Jetty construction," Edwards said. "I've fished out of here for 47 years and we've lost many boats on the barge."
Wyden said he appreciated Edwards bringing up Merkley and DeFazio, both who worked hard on the issue.
"We've got a lot of work to do, but I think this is the nuts and bolts of what I've called the Oregon way," Wyden said. "You and Christine made very good arguments. It wasn't about Republicans or Democrats."
A questioner from Bandon asked Wyden his thoughts on funding schools, which for decades have relied on timber sales in the state. He asked if there are alternatives to help schools, especially after the state decoupled Elliott State Forest from the funding mechanism.
"The Secure Rural Schools Program does exactly what you're talking about and basically gives funding to county schools based on a federal formula rather than a yearly timber revenue," Wyden said. "I wrote this law several years ago. Oregon's share is about $3.5 billion. Sometimes my colleagues asked how come Oregon gets so much money and I say because thats where God puts the trees."
Wyden said the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill extended the program three years, but Wyden said he is looking for a permanent answer.
"I'd like to get us through this roller coaster because we still face this roller coaster," he said. "What Sen. Merkley and I and Idaho's two Republican senators are proposing is something in tune to an endowment. I welcome your help on this bill."
Another caller from Bandon asked about supply-chain issues, asking Wyden what Oregon can do to help alleviate the problem.
"We all know you're not going to snap your fingers and get this done," Wyden said. "I'm very glad the Ocean Shipping Reform Act was just passed. It stops backlogs at the ports by stopping the big shipping conglomerates from fleecing the Oregon transporters. I think that will be a very valuable part of the effort."
Ultimately, Wyden said having a shipping facility in Coos Bay could also help, but she said there it a lot of work to do before that happens.
"We know there is a lot more to do," Wyden said. "Part of what the supporters of the container efforts here are interested in is increasing the West Coast shipping ability. We're going to get all the parties together and try to find common ground to create a win win."
North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke asked Wyden if the federal government can do more to support community colleges like Southwestern Oregon Community College as they work to train people for the workforce.
"We ought to also be promoting apprenticeships and mentorships," Wyden said. "If there were a couple of businesses in the community that would take on an apprenticeship effort, (it would help). We now have a big effort underway, a model project, to let 18 year olds be trained for the trucking business. When we talk about career and technical education, I think we have a chance to single out a few areas for us to get additional funding for career and technical education."
