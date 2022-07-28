Sen. Ron Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden speaking at a Columbia County Town Hall in Jan. 2020.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., recently introduced the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA), comprehensive legislation that would end the harmful and out-of-touch federal prohibition on cannabis by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and empowering states to implement their own cannabis laws.

The legislation establishes a federal regulatory framework to protect public health and safety with provisions to combat illicit market cannabis production, prioritizes restorative and economic justice to help undo the decades of harm caused by the failed War on Drugs, ends discrimination in the provision of federal benefits on the basis of cannabis use, provides major investments for cannabis research, and strengthens worker protections. By decriminalizing cannabis at the federal level, the CAOA also ensures that state-legal cannabis businesses or those in adjacent industries will no longer be denied access to bank accounts or financial services simply because of their ties to cannabis -- an important effort led by U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, as author of the SAFE Banking Act, and supported by Wyden.

