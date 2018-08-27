Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden introduced two new housing bills to the Senate aimed at creating tax credits to help first-time home buyers and middle-income renters.
“Repairing the country’s housing policy to help people in Oregon and nationwide afford a place to live requires a full tool box,” Wyden, ranking member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee said.
The bills are intended to help assist families who spend more than 60 percent of their income each month on housing. Many people in Coos County fall into this category. Folks who have decent jobs, but still struggle to find and maintain housing.
Coos County’s recent housing study found that nearly 90 percent of low-income renters in Coos County are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing expenses.
“Part of the problem, and the housing study identified it is that there is a lack of builders, developers, and contractors to build new housing,” Mike Lehman, with Oregon Coast Community Action said.
According to the Coos County housing study, between 2000 and 2016, the median value nearly doubled, from approximately $95,000 to approximately $170,000. Increasing costs and lack of available homes has finding a home difficult for first time homebuyers in Coos County.
Wyden’s first bill would offer a $10,000 maximum refundable tax credit to first-time home buyers. This credit would equal 2.5 percent of the home purchase with the maximum credit reached at homes selling for $400,000. The credit would phase out for individuals with an income of $80,000 or more, or if a home is valued at more than $600,000.
“In our area the really affordable home for the working middle-income is around $150,000 to $170,000 for purchase and there is just a lack of that housing in the market … I would be surprised, but maybe there are a whole lot of people out there stymied by that last $10,000,” Lehman said.
The purposed tax credit is fully refundable, so homebuyers who owe little or no tax could receive the balance of the credit as a refund.
To claim the credit, taxpayers must provide Social Security numbers for themselves and their spouse and must attest that they have not previously owned a home. Homebuyers must also include their closing disclosure form along with their tax return as this document includes the home price and date of purchase along with other needed information to verify the home purchase.
Those who claim the credit and re-sell their home within a five-year period would have to pay back a portion of the credit unless they have circumstances, such as job relocation, job loss, or military deployment.
In the bill’s summary, Wyden says that first-time home buyers made up just 34 percent of all homebuyers, six percentage points below the long-term average of 40 percent. The summary continues to say, the home ownership rate for 25-to-34-year-olds is six percentage points less than it was 30 years ago and 8 percentage points less for 35 to 44 year olds.
The second bill Wyden introduced was a middle income tax credit that would aim to incentivize housing developers to build affordable rental housing for middle-income Americans.
Under the bill, the federal government would allocate tax credits to the states based on population. For 2019, the allocation would be $1 per capita with a $1.14 million small state minimum. An additional 5 cents per capita above this allocation would be reserved for middle-income housing developed in rural areas.
States would then allocate the tax credit through a competitive processes. Credits would be provided to developers over a 15-year compliance period. The credit amount would equal 50 percent of the present value of the qualifying costs, or 5 percent a year on an undiscounted basis.
To qualify for the credit, a rental property would need to meet two affordability standards. First, a property would have to include a minimum percentage of affordable units. Second, rents for those units could not exceed maximum amounts based on average incomes in the area. At least 60 percent of the property’s units must be occupied by individuals with incomes of 100 percent or less of Area Median Gross Income.
“My bills aim to remodel housing policy by targeting improvements to help American families struggling to pay soaring rents and trying to save for a down payment on their first home.” Wyden said.