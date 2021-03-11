While the COVID-19 relief bill approved by Congress focuses primarily on health measures, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is especially pleased with a different element.
As part of the bill, Wyden noted a proposal he worked on that will provide federal funding to counties that have federal land. Wyden said 62 percent of counties in the nation have federal lands that cannot be taxed, but those counties are still required to provide services on the land. In Oregon, where more than half the state is federal land, the problem is even bigger.
With reductions in funding in the Secure Rural Schools Act, which provided funding based on logging on federal lands, and PILT funds, the infusion of cash is much-needed, Wyden said.
He explained with the Secure Rural Schools Act, which he helped push years ago, many Oregon counties received federal cash based on how much logging was occurring. With new environment regulations, logging slowed as did the federal payments.
“The rural counties are just devastated, relying on money from the federal government based on logging on federal lands,” Wyden said. “All of a sudden, those counties don’t have the money, and they cut library services and roads. I got in the Senate, and I said, ‘I’m going to do something about that.’”
It took a while, but Wyden worked with senators from both parties to come up with the plan that will soon be law. He said when Joe Biden was elected, he saw an opportunity to help out rural communities, especially those in Oregon.
“Even with the money, rural Oregon has just been clobbered,” Wyden said. “What I said was with Biden coming in, I wanted to do something new. My objective was, I have to get the rural communities off this roller coaster. For the next two years, there will be funds on top of PILT and Secure Rural Schools.”
Last week, Curry County commissioners said they expected to lose $1 million in PILT funds in the upcoming fiscal year.
Wyden said exactly when the money will become available is not yet decided, but he is confident it will help Oregon counties.
“The money is to be targeted at communities in need, so Coos Bay and the South Coast certainly qualify,” he said. “This approach is substantially right and a good approach politically, because rather than be targeted for logging communities, it targets communities in need.”
The proposal has the support of the Oregon Association of Counties as well as the National Association of Counties. Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins, who serves as the president of the Association of Oregon Counties, said the money will be a big benefit.
"We are grateful to Senator Wyden for adding stable and predictable revenue for counties with public lands," she said. "Rural counties depend on natural resource sectors and recreational economies that benefit both the federal government and our local communities."
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, the president of the Association of O&C Counties, agreed.
"The sharp reduction in timber harvests from federal lands has significantly decreased the amount of receipt sharing payments at a time when county services are needed more than ever," said Freeman. "This two-year package will allow O&C county commissioners to focus on public health, public safety and other vital county services. The Association of O&C Counties thanks Senator Wyden for his work on this funding package."
While some may question adding the county funding to the COVID relief bill, Wyden said it was the exact right move.
“I do think it was the right thing to do,” he said. “Rural communities were hurting even before COVID. The fact is COVID hit them even harder.”
Wyden said rural communities, especially those in Oregon, deserve the funding because they care for the federal lands.
“Rural communities also help support federal lands,” he said. “That’s the purpose of this legislation. This has the potential to be a very applicable idea for the future. This is a real opportunity to get rural Orego
