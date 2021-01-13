U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden recently announced he will have his first live on-line town halls of 2021 this week hosted by Town Hall Project for residents of Coos, Curry, Gilliam, Grant, Lane, Sherman, Washington and Wheeler counties.
A two-time winner of Town Hall Project’s MVP award as well as a winner of Town Hall Project’s Democracy Defender award, Wyden has held 970 in-person town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians. After the pandemic in March 2020 required Wyden’s town halls to go virtual, he held multiple regional and statewide virtual town halls hosted by Town Hall Project.
“With the start of a new year, a new Senate and a new administration, I am eager to continue the conversations with Oregonians to hear firsthand about their views and priorities,” Wyden said. “While the coronavirus public health crisis puts in-person town halls on a temporary hold, these first virtual town halls of 2021 channel the best of the ‘Oregon Way’ to figure out solutions that allow these civil conversations to continue.”
The virtual town hall for Coos and Curry counties will be at noon PT, Friday, Jan. 15. To watch, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/153733416268850
For Oregonians in all these counties who want to submit questions for Senator Wyden, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCXIX5k5CgPAjFrQEhk9vAUm0PutCdpz4FFEEWhkIGlJjP0Q/viewform.
