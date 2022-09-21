Ron Wyden
Photo: Hilary Dorsey

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden recently announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders.

The approval by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of Oregon’s Medicaid state plan amendment to provide qualifying mobile crisis intervention services is the first since the American Rescue Plan became law last year.

