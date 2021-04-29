The U.S. Senate on Friday passed a resolution by Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley honoring Oregon-born author Beverly Cleary for her timeless impact on children’s literature with Ramona, Beezus, Henry and many other memorable characters she brought to life for young readers with her books set in Northeast Portland.
“Beverly Cleary had a unique ability to write books that the whole family could enjoy, wearing out copies of Beezus and Ramona after years and years of bedtime re-reads,” Wyden said. “This award-winning author and iconic Oregonian captured young readers’ hearts and minds the world over by creating a universe of unforgettable characters facing comic and serious challenges alike in her childhood Portland neighborhood.”
“Beverly Cleary was an Oregon-born literary icon,” Merkley said. “Kids in Oregon and across the world were able to grow up with characters like Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins—the ordinary neighborhood kids whose stories she shared with all of us. We are so lucky that her legacy endures in the stories she left behind.”
The resolution will be sent to the family of Beverly Cleary, who died last month at the age of 104.
