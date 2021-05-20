U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Friday announced the reintroduction of their legislation that would boost recreation opportunities in Southwestern Oregon and on the Molalla River in Clackamas County, while ensuring wildfire prevention work in both of those regions.
The senators’ Oregon Recreation Enhancement Act would create the Rogue Canyon Recreation Area and the Molalla Recreation Area, expand the Wild Rogue Wilderness Area, and prohibit destructive mining on pristine rivers in Southwestern Oregon.
"Oregon's rivers and treasured outdoor places are the lifeblood of our communities, providing clean drinking water for families and supporting the recreation economic engine that generates Oregon jobs," Wyden said. "Protections for these treasures and proven forest management strategies that reduce the risk of wildfire can and must go hand in hand -- and that's the approach we want to see in these communities."
“Oregon’s natural treasures have long made vital contributions to our local economies and the spirit of our state,” said Merkley. “We have a responsibility to make sure that our children and our children’s children can enjoy and rely on our public lands, just as our families do today. Let’s make this the year that we pass the Oregon Recreation Enhancement Act, so we can protect ecosystems in Southwestern Oregon and along the Molalla River from wildfires and degradation, and keep working together to preserve the beauty and health of our lands and waters for all future generations.”
The ORE Act would make the following three designations:
Molalla Recreation Area: Establish a 30,000-acre recreation area on the banks of the Molalla River in Clackamas County next to the Table Rock Wilderness Area.
Rogue Canyon Recreation Area: Establish a 98,000-acre recreation area on the banks of the Rogue River in Southwestern Oregon next to the Wild Rogue Wilderness Area.
Wild Rogue Wilderness Expansion: Expand the existing Wild Rogue Wilderness Area by about 60,000 acres. The federal land included within this expansion has been set aside by federal land managers as land that should be protected and conserved.
Each of these three proposed recreation and wilderness designations would require forest health, wildfire resiliency, and other wildfire prevention strategies in the region to continue.
The ORE Act also would permanently prevent mining on more than 100,000 acres of Forest Service land near the existing Kalmiopsis Wilderness Area. These areas are located at the headwaters of several National Wild and Scenic Rivers, and support clean drinking water for thousands of Oregonians. After much public input and local consensus, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management issued a 20-year mineral withdrawal for this area in 2016.
“Oregonians are recreating outdoors on public lands in record numbers which supports a growing travel and outdoor recreation economy,” said David Moryc of American Rivers. “With some public lands in Oregon seeing over a 300 percent increase in the past few years, Senators Wyden and Merkley are investing in our future by conserving a few of the highest value areas for recreation in the state while maintaining wildfire preparedness.”
