U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., recently introduced legislation that would provide incentives to utility companies to do more to protect against power outages and wildfires as the climate emergency hits communities in Oregon and nationwide with extreme weather events.
Wyden and Merkley's Disaster Safe Power Grid Act would ensure power companies do their part to reduce the risks of power blackouts and wildland fires through power system upgrades, fire and disaster safety equipment installation and proper vegetation management. The legislation follows recent instances of how snow and ice storms in Oregon and around the country strained utility infrastructure and caused widespread blackouts, as well as the continued risk of wildfires igniting aging power line infrastructure.
“In the last year alone, families in Oregon and around the country have felt the severe impacts of the climate emergency in their communities – some losing power for days because of the recent winter storms, and others losing their homes because of wildfires sparked by aging power lines,” Wyden said. “The climate fight must include a significant investment in making our power grid more resilient to extreme weather events and that means partnering with utility companies to get the job done. This is a public safety issue, and as another dry summer is imminent, there's not time to wait.”
“No American should have to worry about their life being at risk because they’ve been stranded for days or weeks on end without electricity or because their community is on the verge of being enveloped in a catastrophic wildfire started by a power line spark,” said Merkley. “Especially as summer droughts and intense winter storms become more common, now is the time to invest in our power grids and reduce the chance of outages or sparks. Let’s pass the Disaster Safe Power Grid Act and make all of our communities safer.”
Through a matching grant program, the Disaster Safe Power Grid Act would incentivize utilities to do more to reduce natural disaster and wildfire risks while also bearing a substantial responsibility for the costs involved. By partnering with utilities around the country, the federal government can increase disaster and wildfire mitigation efforts at a modest cost to the public—a risk prevention and safety enhancement investment that will pay dividends.
The Disaster Safe Power Grid Act:
- Establishes a $10 billion-per-year matching grant program for power companies through the Department of Energy to reduce the risk of disaster-caused outages or power lines causing wildfires.
- Gives special priority to smaller, rural electric companies.
- Promotes proven methods for hardening the power grid and reducing wildfire risks, including undergrounding of powerlines, installation of microgrids, and strengthening utility poles.
- Provides for hardening of overhead power lines and clearing of brush and other hazardous vegetation where undergrounding of power lines is not a favorable option.
- Requires power companies to have “skin in the game” by making the program a 1-to-1 matching grant, with an exception for smaller utilities where the matching requirement is one third of the grant.
- Delivers accountability on the part of utilities and the Department of Energy by generating a report every two years on efforts conducted under the grant program.
