U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Wednesday that the Coquille Indian Tribe will receive $180,000 from the Economic Development Administration to build an economic development planning framework that supports private capital investment and job creation in the Coos County region.
“Investments like this are key to continued tribal sovereignty in Coos County and throughout our state,” Wyden said. “After more than a year of the pandemic that has been catastrophic to health of Oregonians as well as the economies of tribal communities, partnerships like this one will diversify and strengthen economies on and around Coquille land.”
“When it comes to recovering from the intense devastation of this pandemic, we have a responsibility to make sure that no one is left behind in the recovery,” Merkley said. “Congress has a long history of bad-faith deals and broken promises with tribal communities. This grant is an important opportunity to turn the page and write a new chapter where Congress supports tribal sovereignty and self-determination, and works alongside tribes to create economic opportunities.”
This EDA planning investment supports the Coquille Indian Tribe with the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy to promote job creation, as well as provide better health care and higher educational standards for its members and their families. The project will bring together the public and private sectors in the creation of an economic development roadmap to improve the overall quality of life in area, which will diversify and strengthen the regional economy.
“The Coquille Indian Tribe is proud and excited to work with the EDA on this project,” said Coquille Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade. “Creating a comprehensive economic development strategy will strengthen self-sufficiency for our tribe and the communities around us.”
