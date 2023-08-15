South Slough Reserve
Buy Now
David Rupkalvis

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced that Coos County will share in $2 million in federal grants to conserve and restore habitats in the South Slough.

“Research is a crucial first step toward healing marine ecosystems from the harm done by the climate crisis,” Wyden said. “I am gratified to see funding go toward conservation, especially incorporating strategies long-used by the Tribes that have inhabited this land since time immemorial to promote stabilization of species indigenous to the slough and crucial to our coastal ecosystems.”

0
3
0
0
0





Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments