The International Port of Coos Bay's goal of bringing a shipping container facility to Coos Bay is getting attention in the highest halls of Washington D.C.
Last week, Sen. Ron Wyden spent some time talking to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about the proposal, asking the secretary to help fund some of the improvements needed in the port to make the shipping facility a reality.
Wyden said the two Oregon senators and Congressman Peter DeFazio are all working to get federal support for the Port of Coos Bay.
"We are all in, the three of us," Wyden said. "As the senior member and the longest serving, I've seen one proposal after another over the years and it just didn't come together. I think this time Coos Bay's going to thread the needle. This time it's going to come together."
Wyden said during his meeting with Buttigieg, he showed the secretary data about how the shipping facility could benefit the nation and the entire west coast.
"He really wants to know why something's going to be an economic winner," Wyden said. "I told him about the shorter times compared to other west coast ports. Close access to rail means you can move the goods faster. As I told him the details, I could see he was warming up."
Wyden said the plans for the shipping container facility will set an example for the nation if things are finished. With the rail line already in place, the facility could move freight fast and in a way that doesn't hurt the environment.
"I told him, Secretary Pete, what we're doing in Coos Bay is we're going to set the bar, modern and environmentally friendly. I think we're well positioned."
Wyden said he and Merkley are also poised to lead the way in the Senate to get full support from the federal government.
"I also said, Secretary Pete as chairman of the Finance Committee, I'm going to use all my powers to make sure the administration has all the finances to pay for these infrastructure projects," Wyden said.
Wyden said his goal was to break down the proposal in ways that would get Buttigieg to strongly support it.
"I think I'm going to be making the argument this is the model for the entire country, and this is a model for the infrastrcture bill," Wyden said.
He said as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Buttigieg has discretion to send millions of dollars to projects he supports. Wyden said of his goals was to impress on the secretary work that work in channels like the Port of Coos Bay was a good way to spend the money.
Wyden said he is also have the same discussions with the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Transportation.
"The DOT can and should allow channel work to be done," Wyden said. "It's a significant investment. Top-line it's looking at a billion."
Wyden said to get the project over the finish line will require the federal, state and local governments working together on things like land acquisition, channel deepening and rail line improvements.
"As senator, I've seen people taken to the mountains, this is it and I've seen hopes get dashed," Wyden said. "This time, I think Coos Bay can thread the needle."
