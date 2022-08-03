Sen. Ron Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden speaking at a Columbia County Town Hall in Jan. 2020.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., re-introduced the Espionage Act Reform Act today to rewrite the hundred-year-old law governing when reporters and whistleblowers can be prosecuted for discussing government secrets.

The Wyden-Khanna-Massie legislation reaffirms First Amendment protections for journalists who publish classified information, and ensures whistleblowers can effectively report waste, fraud and abuse to Congress. The bill mirrors the original legislation introduced in 2020, but with bipartisan support.

