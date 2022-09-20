wildfire
Contributed photo

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., requested again that the U.S. Forest Service and Department of the Interior provide detailed plans on how the agencies will use the recent increases he secured in funding for wildfire prevention and to further address wildland firefighter staffing shortages. Wyden's letters to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to follow the agencies' responses to his initial request on these matters.

"[Increased] fire risk in Oregon this month indicates that more information is required to ensure Oregonians remain safe and prepared. Oregonians want detailed plans on how the [Forest Service and Interior] will use the recent increases in funding for wildfire prevention and to further address wildland firefighter staffing shortages," Wyden wrote.

