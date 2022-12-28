Sen. Ron Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden speaking at a Columbia County Town Hall in Jan. 2020.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chief

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Roy Blunt (D-MO) recently announced that their bipartisan Low Power Protection Act will soon become law, after it passed the House of Representatives on a voice vote.

“The Low Power Protection Act is a bipartisan way to support diverse, locally oriented broadcasting that is so important to rural and remote communities in Oregon and across the country,”  Wyden said. “I’m proud that Senator Blunt and I got this bill across the finish line to help our local broadcasters continue to deliver programming. I won’t stop fighting to help local journalists deliver the news coverage that rural folks depend on.”



