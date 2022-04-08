U.S. Senator Ron Wyden recently announced he will have 12 live on-line town halls hosted by People’s Town Hall in April for residents of Coos, Curry, Yamhill, Clatsop, Linn, Benton, Polk, Gilliam, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Morrow counties.
Heading into this month’s virtual town halls, Wyden has held 1,007 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“Keeping my commitment for town halls each year in each of our state’s 36 counties has been essential to my public service because it provides any Oregonian the opportunity to ask questions and share their ideas,” Wyden said. “And coming off my 1,000th town hall earlier this year, I want all Oregonians to know I’m going to keep my promise to continue these direct discussions that help to shorten the distance between our state and Washington, DC. That’s the Oregon Way and I very much look forward to these upcoming conversations at home in Oregon.”
The upcoming virtual town hall schedule is as follows:
· Coos County, 5:30 pm, Saturday, April 9. Watch at https://www.facebook.com/events/485891296654118
· Curry County, 10:30 am, Sunday, April 10. Watch at https://www.facebook.com/events/839474420777477/
